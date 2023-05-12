New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi police have recorded the statement of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the alleged sexual harassment case of female wrestlers. An SIT has also been formed.

"On the complaint of the wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan denied the allegations levelled against him. SIT has been formed with 10 police personnel including four women police officers. A team of ten people was formed under the supervision of a woman DCP," said Delhi Police.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 58 in Hyderabad.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. The name of Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar is also accused in the FIR.

"Statements of Assistant Secretary WFI Vinod Tomar were also recorded. Vinod Tomar is also an accused in Delhi Police's FIR. Brij Bhushan Sharan has asked to collect some video evidence and mobile data in his clarification. SIT will also interrogate Brij Bhushan further," said Delhi Police.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

WFI president Brij Bhushan has denied the allegations levelled against him by wrestlers.

"On the complaint of the wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan denied the allegations levelled against him. SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers. A team of ten people was formed under the supervision of a woman DCP," said Delhi Police.

On April 23 this year the ace grapplers- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik- returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make public the findings of an Oversight Committee.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday had sought a status report from the Delhi police on the investigation in the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment.

The plea was moved by the woman wrestler has sought monitoring of the investigation by the court, and direction for the statement of the victim before the court. It has also sought direction to produce a status report on the investigation of the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal had sought a status report from Delhi Police on the plea. The copies of 2 FIRs were also filed in the court in a sealed cover.

Advocate S S Hooda, the counsel for the applicants submitted that the two FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi police in the matter on April 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)