London[UK], June 11 (ANI): Experienced Australian batter Steve Smith achieved yet another milestone in his career in the World Test Championship against India at the Oval, London on Sunday.

Smith is one of the most prominent figures in the field and once again he stole the limelight with a stunning catch to dismiss India's ace batter Virat Kohli. As he dived low on his right to pick up the catch, Smith took his 157th catch in the Test format for Australia.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting holds the record with 196 catches. While Mark Waugh holds second place with 181 catches. Steve Smith and Mark Taylor are tied for the third position with 157 catches. Finally, the fourth position is held by Allan Border with 156 catches to his name in Test format.

Kohli's catch will hold a special place in Smith's heart as Australia turned the momentum in their favour with this wicket.

Boland exploited Kohli's Achilles heel as he lured him to play a cover drive. On any other day, Kohli would have opted to play against the shot but this time he couldn't control his desire to play his beloved shot. He went for the shot but only found a thick edge towards the slip, Steve Smith dived low to his right to take a stunning catch. Kohli lost his wicket just one run shy of his 29th half-century (49 off 78 balls).

On the final ball of the over, Jadeja fell to Boland's precise in-swinging delivery. Jadeja had no option except to offer a shot, he found an edge and the ball comfortably carried into the gloves of Alex Carey.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur once again tried to string up a partnership to keep India's innings from falling apart. But their desperate counterattack came to an end as Rahane lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc. His dismissal was similar to Kohli, an unneeded shot that carried comfortably behind the stumps. Rahane's fairytale return to the Indian Test team came to an end with a score of 46(108).

Thakur fell in the next over for a five-ball duck as Nathan Lyon was introduced into the attack. Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat survived for a few overs.

But Umesh didn't have an answer to deal with Starc's lethal pace bowling attack. Yadav walked back to the pavilion with a score of 1.

With an inevitable defeat on the cards, Mohammad Shami entertained the crowd by picking up two consecutive boundaries. Siraj Tried to do the same with a reverse sweep shot, but the ball landed straight into the hands of Boland.

This wicket marked the end of India's second innings and sealed Australia's maiden WTC title. (ANI)

