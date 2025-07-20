Budapest, Jul 20 (PTI) India's Greco Roman wrestler will return with two medals from the UWW Ranking Series event with Sumit winning a silver and Anil Mor securing a bronze, here Sunday.

Competing in the 60kg category, Sumit produced a dominant run before falling to Azerbaijan's Nihat Mammadli 0-5 in the final.

Earlier, he began with a 9-3 win against Sadyk Lalaev and pinned Korea's Dahyun Kim and Kazakhstan's Galym Kabdunassarov en route the final.

In the 55kg, world number one Anil lost his quarterfinal 1-6 to Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev. Since his rival made it to the final, Anil bounced back in medal contention through the repechage route.

Up against world number three Artium Deleanu, the 18-year-old Indian won 7-0 and in the bronze play-off he got the better of Uzbekistan's Iktiyor Botirov, ranked fourth in the world.

Indian women wrestlers took home six medals, including gold won by Antim Panghal (53kg) and Harshita (72kg).

In men's freestyle event, Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) won a gold while Rahul (57kg) added a bronze to India's tally.

