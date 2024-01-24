New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Cricketer for 2023, making it the second consecutive year for him to get the honour.

Suryakumar dominated the 20-over cricket format in 2023 and scored 733 runs in 17 innings he played at an average of 48.86 and with a strike rate of 155.95.

The 33-year-old had a slow start in 2023 and scored just seven runs against Sri Lanka. However, he made scores of 51 (36) and 112* (51) in the next two matches.

Suryakumar displayed a consistent performance scoring in 20s to 40s before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies. He concluded the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45).

Towards the end of the year, the right-handed batter was given the responsibility to lead the young Indian side.

Suryakumar scored half-centuries against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), before making a century against the Proteas off just 56 balls in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

His best knock was against Sri Lanka when he scored an unbeaten knock of 112 runs off 51 balls, which included 9 sixes and 7 fours.

SKY's effort came to be the second-fastest hundred for India in men's T20Is behind the skipper Rohit Sharma's 35-ball effort against the same opponent in 2017. (ANI)

