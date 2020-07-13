Zurich, Jul 13 (AP) Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being cancelled because the first-team is isolating at home.

Zurich's game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says it will play Tuesday against third-place Basel by selecting young players from its backup roster.

Zurich also has to play title contender Young Boys and St. Gallen and says it wanted to avoid the league being annulled.

The 10 teams are already playing in midweek and on weekends to finish the season on Aug. 2 and meet a UEFA deadline for European competition entries. It is unclear when Zurich can play a re-scheduled game against Sion.

Zurich is in sixth place but in contention to earn a Europa League entry by finishing fourth. (AP)

