Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Though not physically present, Abhishek Nayar proved to be the strategic architect behind Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals' successful debut auction at the T20 Mumbai League 2025, as per the MSC Maratha Royals press release.

Leveraging his deep auction expertise and sharp cricketing insight, Nayar remotely steered the franchise's picks through constant coordination via phone and zoom. As the team's mentor, he worked closely with the coaches and management to craft a bold, balanced, and competitive squad -- setting the tone for a confident debut season.

Also Read | Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PZ vs KK Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

In a high-stakes auction that saw eight franchises spend a total of INR 7.79 crores, MSC Maratha Royals assembled a strong 18-member squad for their debut T20 Mumbai League campaign. The lineup features 5 specialist bowlers, 7 batters, and 6 all-rounders, offering a well-balanced mix of skills and depth. Tushar Deshpande (INR 20 lakh) leads the roster as the franchise's icon player, adding firepower and experience to the new entrant's ambitions.

One big advantage for the team, to have Abhishek Nayar as the mentor, said Head Coach Amit Dani. "He has tremendous experience in auction strategy, and right till the final bid, he stood by us--on calls, on Zoom--supporting every decision. What's truly remarkable is the amount of homework he did. Even though he wasn't physically present, it felt like he was right beside us. I can confidently say he's the best mentor we could've asked for."

Also Read | Manchester United vs Athletic Club UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Royals' squad made a strong move with their top buy at the auction in experienced Mumbai batter Siddhesh Lad (INR 10.25 lakh), who has been part of the Mumbai domestic setup and has experience of playing in India's top tier cricket league and adds valuable and crucial depth to the team.

Speaking about the outcome of the auction, Dani added: "We are very happy with how things turned out. Before the bidding, there was uncertainty--would we get the players we wanted? But we stuck to our plan and got the balance we needed--a solid mix of raw energy and experience. Now I'm eager to begin our practice sessions and work closely with this team. We're looking forward to the season starting as soon as possible."

"Our goal at the auction was clear--build a squad that blends hunger with experience," said Nayar . "I'm proud of the way we approached it strategically and stayed true to our plan. Now, the real work begins on the field, and I'm excited and looking forward to helping the team unlock its ture full potential."

Team owners, Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment, a consortium comprising Alisha & Kapil Baheti, Mayank & Raj Khandwala, and Ranjit & Tina Bindra, echoed similar sentiment, applauding the synergy between planning and execution: "This auction was a defining moment for us as team owners. We went in with a clear vision and came out with a squad that reflects our ambition--young, dynamic, and helmed with experience. We're especially grateful to have Abhishek Nayar's strategic input and Coach Amit Dani's leadership shaping the journey of the team. With the right buy, we're now looking forward to an exciting season and can't wait to see the players in action, representing the values and spirit of being a true Maratha Royal."

MSC Maratha Royals Squad - T20 Mumbai League 2025:

Icon Player: Tushar Deshpande

Other Players: Siddhesh Lad, Irfan Umair, Aditya Dhumal, Sachin Yadav, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Chinmay Sutar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, Shashwat Jagtap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)