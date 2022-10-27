Perth, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, here on Thursday.
Zimbabwe:
Wessly Madhevere lbw b Mohammad Wasim 17
Craig Ervine c Mohammad Wasim b Haris Rauf 19
Milton Shumba c & b Shadab Khan 8
Sean Williams b Shadab Khan 31
Sikandar Raza c Haris Rauf b Mohammad Wasim 9
Regis Chakabva c Babar Azam b Shadab Khan 0
Ryan Burl not out 10
Luke Jongwe b Mohammad Wasim 0
Brad Evans b Mohammad Wasim 19
Richard Ngarava not out 3
Extras: (LB-8, W-6) 14
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 130
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-43, 3-64, 4-95, 5-95, 6-95, 7-95, 8-126
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-29-0, Naseem Shah 4-0-34-0, Mohammad Wasim 4-0-24-4, Haris Rauf 4-1-12-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-23-3. MORE
