Perth, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe:

Wessly Madhevere lbw b Mohammad Wasim 17

Craig Ervine c Mohammad Wasim b Haris Rauf 19

Milton Shumba c & b Shadab Khan 8

Sean Williams b Shadab Khan 31

Sikandar Raza c Haris Rauf b Mohammad Wasim 9

Regis Chakabva c Babar Azam b Shadab Khan 0

Ryan Burl not out 10

Luke Jongwe b Mohammad Wasim 0

Brad Evans b Mohammad Wasim 19

Richard Ngarava not out 3

Extras: (LB-8, W-6) 14

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 130

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-43, 3-64, 4-95, 5-95, 6-95, 7-95, 8-126

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-29-0, Naseem Shah 4-0-34-0, Mohammad Wasim 4-0-24-4, Haris Rauf 4-1-12-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-23-3. MORE

