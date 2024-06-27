Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) England captain Jos Buttler opted to field after winning the toss in the high-profile T20 World Cup semi-final against India here on Thursday.

Both teams remained unchanged.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss, See Playing XI of Both Teams.

"We would have batted first, the weather looks good, whatever had to happen, it has already happened. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to get slower as the game goes on," India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

"With the rain around, we thought it'll be a bit of an advantage to bowl first," said Buttler.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Joins Leicestershire for Remainder of County Championship 2024, One-Day Cup.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)