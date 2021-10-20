Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Group A match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup between Ireland and Sri Lanka here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Zenit vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Pathum Nissanka

Also Read | IND vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Match: Rohit Sharma Finds His Groove As India Outplay Australia in Final Practice Game.

c Neil Rock b Joshua Little

61

Kusal Perera

c Gareth Delany b Stirling

0

Dinesh Chandimal

b Joshua Little

6

Avishka Fernando

b Joshua Little

0

Wanindu Hasaranga c Craig Young b Mark Adair

71

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Harry Tector b Joshua Little 1

Dasun Shanaka

not out

21

Chamika Karunaratne

b Mark Adair

2

Dushmantha Chameera

not out

1

Extras: (B-1, LB-5, W-2)

8

Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs)

171

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 8-2, 8-3, 131-4, 143-5, 157-6, 160-7

Bowler: Paul Stirling 1-0-4-1, Joshua Little 4-0-23-4, Craig Young 4-0-24-0, Mark Adair 4-0-35-2, Simi Singh 3-0-41-0, Curtis Campher 4-0-38-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)