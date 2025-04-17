New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Gurugram's Tapendra Ghai produced the day's best score of eight-under 62 to build an imposing four-shot lead after the third round of the Rs 1 crore Calance Open here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Ghai (64-67-62), who won his only title on the PGTI in 2018, took his total to 17-under 193 after his penultimate round that helped him gain three spots from his overnight tied fourth place.

Also Read | After Mitchell Starc’s No-Ball Controversy, Fan Highlights Vignesh Puthur’s Back-Foot No-Balls Went Undetected During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match; Raises Questions Over Umpiring Standards.

Delhi's Honey Baisoya (67), Ludhiana's Pukhraj Singh Gill (68) and Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu (69) were all in tied second place with matching totals of 13-under 197.

Ghai, who was the first-round leader before he slipped three shots in round two, was in terrific form with the putter on a day when everyone else struggled with the short putts at the Qutab Golf Course.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Lyon UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ghai made single putts on his first eight holes where he sank three birdies and came up with a few outstanding par-saves.

He then continued the good work after the turn as he picked up three birdies between the 10th and the 13th.

Ghai drained his longest putt of the week, a 30-footer, on the 13th. He madea bogey on the 14th came against the run of play but he more than made up for it with birdies on his last three holes where again he displayed some quality putting and good bunker shots.

Mumbai's Aryaman Aditya Mohan and Gurugram's Manu Gandas were the other two players who made big moves on Thursday as they both shot scores of 63.

Aryaman ended the day in tied sixth at 11-under 199 while Manu closed the day in ninth place at 10-under 200.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)