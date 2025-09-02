New York [US], September 1 (ANI): New York [US], September 1 (ANI): Novak Djokovic continued his relentless quest for history at the 2025 US Open, defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. The 38-year-old Serbian became the oldest man to reach the last eight at all four Grand Slams in a single season and now sets his sights on a record-extending 25th major, where he will face the home favourite, 27-year-old Taylor Fritz, the only remaining American in the men's singles draw.

Now, the 38-year-old Serbian will be looking to go even better as he eyes more records in New York - including the elusive 25th major.

Standing between him and the semi-finals will be 27-year-old home hope Fritz, who stands as the only US man left in the men's singles competition.

A finalist at last year's US Open, the fourth seed has never won a match against Djokovic in all 10 of their previous meetings, but that won't stop him from feeling optimistic ahead of the clash.

Fritz has only dropped two sets so far in the tournament and breezed past his latest opponent, Czechia's Tomas Machac, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, to set up the round of 16 clash against Djokovic, according to Olympics.com.

Please find out more about their head-to-head and how to watch the pair live in action, below:

Taylor Fritz v Novak Djokovic, head-to-head:The quarter-final of the US Open 2025 will mark the 11th meeting between Fritz and Djokovic, with Djokovic having won on all previous 10 occasions.

Shanghai Masters 2024, semi-finals:

Djokovic win - 6-4, 7-6[6]

Australian Open 2024, quarter-finals:

Djokovic win - 7-6[3], 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

US Open 2023, round of 16:

Djokovic win - 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Western and Southern Open 2023, round of 16:

Djokovic win - 6-0, 6-4

Nitto ATP Finals 2022, semi-finals:

Djokovic win - 7-6[5], 7-6[6]

Paris Masters 2021, quarter-finals:

Djokovic win - 6-4, 6-3

Italian Open 2021, round of 32:

Djokovic win - 6-3, 7-6[5]

Australian Open 2021, round of 32:

Djokovic win - 7-6[1], 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2

Madrid Open 2019, round of 32:

Djokovic win - 6-4 6-2

Monte Carlo Masters 2019, round of 16:

Djokovic win - 6-3 6-0. (ANI)

