Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 23: Team India and England arrived in Chennai ahead of their second T20I of the five-match series, which will be played on Saturday. With India 1-0 ahead in the series after a three-wicket win in the first T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday, Men in Blue will be aiming to take another step in continuing their dominant ways in T20I format. On the other hand, England, under new head coach Brendon McCullum, would be looking forward to finally delivering the 'Bazball' brand of cricket after a stumble at Kolkata. The second T20I will be played at the Chepauk Stadium.

Team India Arrive in Chennai Ahead of Second T20I Against England

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Team India and Team England arrive in Chennai, ahead of the second T20 match of the 5-match series. Team India is leading the series 1-0. The second match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on 25th January. pic.twitter.com/VS7Oif7XgD — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Sharma were among the players spotted. Coming to England, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Liam Livingstone, and Ben Duckett were among the players spotted.

Coming to the first match, India won the toss and elected to field first. England lost wickets at regular intervals, with only skipper Jos Buttler (68 in 44 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) fighting it out for Three Lions. England was restricted to 132 in 20 overs. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the top wicket-taker for India. Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got two scalps for India.

In the run-chase, Sanju Samson (26 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) put on a 41-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (79 in 34 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), who ended up winning the match single-handedly with seven wickets and 43 balls to spare. Varun got the 'Player of the Match' award for his bowling spell.

