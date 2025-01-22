IND vs ENG 2025 Free Live Streaming: India National Cricket Team takes on England National Cricket Team in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The IND vs ENG 1st T20 begins at 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans will be excited to watch team India in action and thus have been looking for IND vs ENG viewing options. Interestingly, Viacom18 holds both the television and digital rights of India’s home international cricket matches. And its OTT platform JioCinema provided the free live streaming of India national cricket team matches. However, the same is not the case for the IND vs ENG T20 series. So if you are looking for IND vs ENG free live streaming online on JioCinema and not able to find it, continue reading to find out why! Is India vs England 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The two sides will lock horns in the T20I series first followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. After this, both the teams will take part in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Coming back to T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the World Champions in the shorter format. On the other hand, Jos Buttler will captain the visiting England side which sees a mixture of youth and experienced players in their squad. IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Highest Run-Getters for India National Cricket Team at Eden Gardens in T20Is.

Why is India vs England T20I Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema?

Forget free, JioCinema will not even provide live streaming of India vs England 2025 T20I series. In fact, IND vs ENG live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Similarly, Sports18 won’t provide IND vs ENG live telecast instead it will be live on Star Sports TV channels. The migration has happened due to the Reliance-Disney merger. The joint venture (JV) which is valued at around INR 70,532 crore saw the merging of Sports18 and JioCinema into Star India Private Limited (SIPL). However, JioCinema still functions and provides live streaming of various sports tournaments like SA20, Indian Super League (ISL) and India’s domestic cricket matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).