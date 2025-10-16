Johannesburg [South Africa], October 16 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is set to play the A series against India after recovering from his calf injury, and with this tour, he will be looking to make a comeback in the main team. Recently, he was benched in the first Test against Pakistan, which was played in Rawalpindi.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the South Africa A (SA A) squads on Thursday for their upcoming multi-format tour to India later this month.

Also Read | ISPL Continues To Power Indian Cricket: Irfan Umair Makes Ranji Trophy Debut for Mumbai.

The four-day squad will take on the hosts in two matches at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from 30 October - 09 November, while the one-day side will contest a three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from November 13 to 19.

Marques Ackerman will lead both sides, with Test captain Temba Bavuma included in the squad for the second first-class match as part of his return-to-play program ahead of the Test series against India in November.

Also Read | What is Test Twenty? Rules and Other Things About Cricket’s New Format After Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

WSB Western Province spinner Kyle Simmonds has earned his maiden SA A call-up to the four-day side, while DP World Lions all-rounder Delano Potgieter has been included for the first time in the 50-over squad.

The A sides head into the tour following a competitive tour against New Zealand A at home, where they clinched the one-day series 2-1, although they were defeated 0-1 in the four-day series.

SA A head coach Wandile Gwavu said as quoted by the press release from Cricket South Africa"We're looking forward to this tour and are eager to take on the challenge of competing against India in their own backyard. Our ability to play and bowl spin has improved significantly over the years, so playing in the subcontinent, which will be a first for many of the players, will be a good test. We're definitely up for it as a team.

"It's been a while since South Africa A last toured India, and playing there always demands adaptability and mental toughness. Gaining experience on subcontinent surfaces and learning to adapt to varying conditions, specially in the red-ball format, will be invaluable for our players as we continue to build towards future tours and potential Proteas opportunities," he added.

The four-day squad will depart for Bengaluru from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 25 October.

South Africa A Four-Day Squad against India A: Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma, Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, and Codi Yusuf.

South Africa A One-Day squad against India A: Marques Ackerman, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Delano Potgieter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jason Smith, and Codi Yusuf.

Management - Four-Day Series: Malibongwe Maketa (Head Coach), Riaan Osman (Manager), Richard das Neves (Batting Coach), Rowan Richards (Bowling Coach), Jimmy Kgamadi (Fielding Coach), Phumelele Skosana (Team Doctor), Tumi Masekela (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Brent Martin (Physiotherapist) and Abram Ndhlovu (Team Analyst).

Management - One-Day Series: Wandile Gwavu (Head Coach), Riaan Osman (Manager), Imraan Khan (Batting Coach), Rowan Richards (Bowling Coach), Jimmy Kgamadi (Fielding Coach), Phumelele Skosana (Team Doctor), Johan Pretorius (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Brent Martin (Physiotherapist) and Abram Ndhlovu (Team Analyst).

Fixtures:

Four-Day Series:

October 30 to November 2:

India A vs South Africa A - BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

November 6 to 9:

India A vs South Africa A - BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

One-Day Series:

Thursday, November 13:

India A vs South Africa A - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Sunday, November 16:

India A vs South Africa A - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Wednesday, November 19:

India A vs South Africa A - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)