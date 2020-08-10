Lisbon, Aug 10 (AP) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will undergo testing for the coronavirus that will allow him to present the Champions League trophy to the winners.

Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis will be tested two days before the finals of Europe's three club competitions this month so they can hand over the medals and trophies, UEFA said Monday.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho in Manchester United Jersey Fan-Made Images & HD Wallpapers for the Red Devils' Fans Who Cannot Wait for His Transfer to Get Complete.

Some competitions during the pandemic have seen players have to collect their own medals, including at the FA Cup final in England.

In men's soccer, the Champions League final is in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 23 — two days after the Europa League concludes in Cologne, Germany. The Women's Champions League final is on Aug. 30 in Bilbao, Spain.

Also Read | INT vs LEV Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019-20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen Football Match.

“The organization's leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities concerned,” UEFA said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)