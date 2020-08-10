Inter Milan (INT) will take on Bayer Leverkusen (LEV) ion the quarter-finals of the Europa League 2019-20. INT vs LEV match will be played at the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf on August 10, 2020 (late Monday night). This is the third-ever meeting between the two sides with the Germans winning the previous two. Meanwhile, Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen in UEL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Inter Milan Will Have to Give Everything, Says Manager Antonio Conte Ahead of Europa League 2019-20 Quarter-Final.

Inter Milan defeated Spanish side Getafe in the round of 16 in a one-off tie while Bayer Leverkusen got the better of Scottish giants Rangers over the course of two legs. The Germans missed out on Champions League qualification due to fifth-placed finish in the league, so winning Europa League is their last chance of making it into the continental competition. Inter Milan in Talks With Argentine Striker Over New Deal.

Antonio Conte is expected to make little to no changes to his team from the last round which means that new signing Alexis Sanchez could have to do with a place on the bench with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku leading the line. Chelsea linked Kai Havertz will lead the line for Leverkusen with Leon Bailey coming in for his support.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Samir Handanovic (INT) should be your keeper for this clash.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Diego Godin (INT), D’Ambrosio (INT), Lars Bender (LEV) and Sven Bender (LEV) must be the players in your defence.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcelo Brozovic (INT), Nicolo Barella (INT) and Leon Bailey (LEV) can be your midfielders.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining three slots in your team must be filled by Lautaro Martinez (INT), Kevin Volland (LEV) and Kai Havertz (LEV).

Kai Havertz (LEV) must be your captain for this game while Lautaro Martinez (INT) can be named s the vice-captain.

