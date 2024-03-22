New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): New Zealand power-hitter Daryl Mitchell was announced as the new overseas signing by the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise, the Texas Super Giants.

Mitchell, who could make his debut for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will join his national compatriots and CSK teammates, Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway, in the USA.

Also Read | Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

While the Texas Super Giants have bolstered their squad by bringing in Mitchell, the defending champions, MI New York have signed West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

Shepherd, who has been on a surge following his remarkable stint in CPL 2023 with the Guyana Amazon Warriors, will reunite with Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard. MI New York features a talented pool of players, with Trent Boult, Tim David and Kagiso Rabada also featuring in the star-studded squad.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs El Salvador International Friendly? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Mitchell expressed his excitement about featuring for the Texas Super Giants in MLC 2024.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Texas Super Kings and to get to yellove again and be part of the CSK family. I think the cool thing about the MLC following the World Cup being in the West Indies and the America [is] the conditions should be pretty similar and hopefully we continue to adapt to the different conditions and get stuck in," Mitchell told the Super Kings' social-media channels.

Mitchell will link up with former New Zealand star and CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. His terrific performance in the World Cup saw his price soar high in the IPL 2024 auction. He was acquired by CSK for a hefty price tag of Rs 14 crore.

During the draft, former Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Adithya Ganesh who recently moved to the USA became the number one pick in the domestic draft. In 2021, the 32-year-old was a reserve batter during Tamil Nadu's triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Knight Riders' assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, talked about acquiring players who have experience playing in Indian conditions.

"Our thinking was it was most important to cover the starting XI, and we didn't want to take any risks. We did a lot of research on Adithya; he is someone who has played in India quite a bit. So, we were pretty determined to get him and then sort of make up where we need to further along the line. Adithya seemed the best out of the bunch with our research and what we think we need this year," Ten Doeschate told MLC network as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)