Augusta, Apr 12 (PTI) Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala (72) and Aaron Rai (74) were tied-27th, while Akshay Bhatia (76) was placed tied-40th as all three made the 36-hole cut to stay around for weekend action at the Masters.

It is the maiden appearance at Augusta for Rai, the second for Bhatia, and the third for Theegala. Notably, all three have made the cut in each of their appearances at the prestigious Major.

After being in the Top-7 in the first round, Bhatia flirted with danger as he finished bogey-bogey for a 76 that just about kept him alive for the weekend.

Rai, also seventh in the first round, had a double bogey and a bogey against just one birdie on a grinding day. He survived, too, with 74 and was even for two rounds and T-27.

At the top, Justin Rose, a two-time Masters runner-up, kept his lead but it was down from three to one. He was followed by two-time US Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau (68) in second place and one behind.

A resurgent Rory McIlroy (66) was tied third with American Corey Conners (68) at six-under.

Theegala could have been closer to Top-10 but for a finish that left the chirpy Californian disappointed as he finished with a bogey and a double bogey after being three-under with two holes left. He is now even par for 36 holes and T-27.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was not at his fluent best, carding six birdies but also conceding five bogeys after a blemish-free first round. At five-under, he was tied fifth, three shots behind leader Justin Rose.

Tyrrell Hatton went up to seven-under, but dropped two late bogeys to fall to five-under alongside Scheffler, debutant Matt McCarty (68) and Shane Lowry (68).

