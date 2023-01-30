Harare [Zimbabwe], January 29 (ANI): Star Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza expressed happiness at receiving his caps for the ICC T20I and ODI Teams of the Year.

The star all-rounder made it to both the white-ball teams featuring top stars from across the world for his great performances throughout last year.

Also Read | 5 Records Scripted by Novak Djokovic en Route to Australian Open 2023 Win.

"These are the moments when one's lost for words and that's exactly how I feel. Incredibly honoured and humbled to have received my caps for #t20 and #odi team of the year #alhamdulillah and #alwaysalhamdulillah for everything Thank you all for your prayers #visitzimbabwe," tweeted Raza.

Sikandar Raza had a stellar year with the bat and also contributed significantly with the ball in T20Is. He was at the centre of all things good that happened for Zimbabwe Cricket during the year, with the all-rounder putting in one brilliant performance after another in the shortest format.

Also Read | India Beat England to Win Inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Title.

Not only was he the leading scorer for Zimbabwe with 735 runs, with five half-centuries but he also led the wickets chart for them, scalping 25 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.13.

He was the Player of the Tournament at T20 World Cup Qualifier B in July and carried his form into the marquee event, winning the Player of the Match thrice, including Zimbabwe's epic win over Pakistan in Perth. In the tournament, he scored 219 runs in 8 matches, with one fifty. He also took 10 wickets in the tournament. They finished in the 11th spot in the tournament.

In ODIs, Raza aggregated 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and strike rate of 87.16, making two fifties to complement three centuries.

With the ball in hand, Raza was ever-reliable, scalping eight wickets while giving away just more than five an over.

The ODI matches will take place with the first one scheduled for this January 18 the second game pencilled in for Saturday, 21 January, and the third and final set for January 23.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year: Jos Buttler (c) (wk) (Eng), Mohammad Rizwan (Pak), Virat Kohli (Ind), Suryakumar Yadav (Ind), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Sikandar Raza (Zim), Hardik Pandya (Ind), Sam Curran (Eng), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Haris Rauf (Pak), Josh Little (Ire)

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year: Babar Azam (c) (Pak), Travis Head (Aus), Shai Hope (WI), Shreyas Iyer (Ind), Tom Latham (wk) (NZ), Sikandar Raza (Zim), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Ban), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Siraj (Ind), Trent Boult (NZ), Adam Zampa (Aus). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)