Manchester [UK], September 3 (ANI): Just a year after returning to Manchester City, German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has left the club to join Turkish side Galatasaray. He explained that his reason to move away from Manchester stems from self-belief in his ability to perform at the highest level for a side competing in the Champions League.

Manchester City announced Gundogan's departure on Wednesday, marking the end of his second stint with the Blues. Across his two spells, Gundogan made 358 appearances and netted 65 goals.

"Dear Cityzens, I want to be honest with you... the reason why I'm leaving is very simple: I still want to play football as often as possible, because that's what I love the most," he wrote on his Instagram account.

"I'll turn 35 soon, but I still feel very fit, and I truly believe I can continue to perform at a high level for a Champions League team," he added.

In his first stint, he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016. He lifted 14 trophies, including a historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League as captain in his final season.

He joined Barcelona after lifting the club's maiden Champions League title in what turned out to be a memorable night in Istanbul. After spending a year in Spain, Gundogan returned for the 2024/25 campaign.

Gundogan admitted that he understands and respects that Manchester City are looking for a new beginning after a remarkable era. Despite not getting a fairytale end to his second stint, he remains grateful to the club for everything that it has done for him.

"And not just that - I now have the opportunity to join my childhood favourite club, in a country that means so much to me. Man City want a new beginning after an incredible era - something I can fully understand and respect. I will never, ever forget what this great club has done for me over so many years," he continued.

Most of my time here was absolutely fantastic and incredibly successful. The club and the city of Manchester will always hold a very special place in my heart. I want to thank all my teammates, the chairman, everyone working behind the scenes, every fan - and of course Pep, who made this amazing time possible. I'm leaving City with great gratitude - Thank you - on behalf of my whole family. Lovely sentiments from a fantastic Manchester City servant," he concluded. (ANI)

