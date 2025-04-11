Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): KL Rahul is hitting top form at just the right time for Delhi Capitals (DC). Back-to-back Player of the Match awards, including a composed and commanding 93* off 53 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have not only powered DC to their fourth straight win but also reinforced Rahul's status as one of the most dependable performers this season.

Rahul's latest masterclass came on familiar turf, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a ground he knows like the back of his hand. Chasing 164 on a slightly tricky surface, Rahul guided his side to a six-wicket win with thirteen balls to spare. The Capitals crossed the 100-run mark in 14.1 overs and reached 150 in 17.3 overs, wrapping up the chase at 169/4 in 17.5 overs

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul shared insights into his approach and how his role as a wicketkeeper played a key part in understanding the conditions.

"It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, watching how the wicket played," Rahul said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The ball sat in the wicket but it was consistent throughout, it was one-paced. I knew what my shots are, wanted to get off to a good start, and then assess it accordingly," he added.

He also touched upon his awareness of ground dimensions and match situations, which helped him pace the innings to perfection.

"On a wicket like this, I knew what my pockets were. If I wanted to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target, and keeping gave me a feeler for where other batters were dismissed and where they hit the sixes,"* he explained.

"Got lucky with the dropped catch. This is my ground, my home, know this (ground) better than anyone else," he added.

Rahul's preparation habits, he revealed, are focused more on adaptability than sheer volume.

"Something I have always done with my preparation is that I always try to adapt to different wickets (even in practice). I experiment in practice, get out a couple of times but it gives me a fair idea of the areas I can target -- where I can take singles, where I can hit sixes," he said.

"I don't keep batting for hours and hours and keep slogging. I do that sometimes but that is when I am not getting into a flow and rhythm. It is more about how I can master playing (on a particular pitch) and that becomes second-nature," he added.

Rahul had scored a classy 77 in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and followed it up with this unbeaten 93* against RCB. Delhi has an unbeaten run in the tournament so far, as they now sit second on the points table with eight points from four games. (ANI)

