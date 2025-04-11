Delhi Capitals veteran batter KL Rahul was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning 93* runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The right-handed batter slammed 93 off 53 balls with the help of 13 boundaries while chasing a tricky target of 164 runs. Rahul's match-winning innings helped the Delhi-based franchise to register their fourth consecutive win in the IPL 2025. After hitting the winning runs, Rahul animatedly said something. Many fans have speculated that the Delhi wicketkeeper-batter yelled, "This is my f**king ground," after winning the one-sided clash by six wickets. Here are some of the reactions. Athiya Shetty Shares Instagram Story As Husband KL Rahul Hammers Match-Winning 93* During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

A Firey Celebration from KL Rahul!

Not an expert lip-reader but KL Rahul, after drawing a circle and planting the bat in the middle, seems to be saying: "This is f**king my ground". Quite the celebration at the end. pic.twitter.com/Abkl5TM7yj — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 10, 2025

KL Rahul Said, "This is My F**king Ground"

KL actually said "this is my fuc*king ground" pic.twitter.com/LNsDU05X89 — Gully Cricketer (@KricketerGully) April 10, 2025

Animated KL Rahul!

A Fan Decode KL Rahul’s Celebration

KL Rahul Said "This is Fucking My Ground"pic.twitter.com/KphHSrpQos — Jagadish (@jagadishsr264) April 10, 2025

It's KL Rahul F****** Territory

He was literally saying that "It's my fucKING territory" Kannur Lokesh Rahul @klrahul 👑pic.twitter.com/XhaHAh89s0 — Surya (@MsdianDhfm) April 10, 2025

