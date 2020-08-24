Lisbon, August 24: Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel expressed disappointment and said he is feeling 'empty' after losing the Champions League final. Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over PSG in the final here on Monday. Tuchel also praised the opponents' 'incredible' Manuel Neuer for his stunning performance in the final. Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2019-20 Final Records and Stat Highlights: Robert Lewandowski Finishes As Europe's Top-Scorer As Bavarians Win Sixth Champions League Title.

"We have to accept it. It's not easy, but we can be proud because we battled well against one of the best teams in the world. We gave everything. We left our hearts on the pitch. We did what we had to, to win, and in the end, we lacked a clinical streak. Manuel Neuer was incredible," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We might have had more of the ball, but you can't always ask for more, we also have to have the confidence to have the ball. In spite of that, we had some big chances in the first half. I feel empty, I've also given my all. Right now, I'm disappointed, but not too much, because after four trophies and this final, this run in the Champions League, we have every reason to be proud," he added. Also Read | Stuart Broad Pulls Luke Wright's Leg Over England All-Rounder’s 'Awkward Handshake' While Receiving Blender as Man of the Match Award in Dhaka Premier League 2013 (See Pic).

Kingsley Coman had netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute. Winning the Champions League title means Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)