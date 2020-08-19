Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 19 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is beaming with joy as the club secured a spot in the final of Champions League and said their achievement was the result of team's 'great effort'.

"We showed a lot of character, determination and hunger to win. We had it all: mental strength, the desire to defend, and to suffer together. It was a great effort from the whole team. It was a great team effort and we deserved to win," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final here on Wednesday. Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat Velasco scored one goal each in the match to hand their side a win.

In the second semi-final, Bayern Munich and Lyon will compete against each other and the winner will face PSG in the final of the tournament.

The final of the Champions League is scheduled to be played on August 24. (ANI)

