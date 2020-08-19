Jamaica Tallawahs will take on St Lucia Zouks in the third match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday (August 19). Both the sides will be kick-starting their CPL 2020 campaign in the upcoming match and will like to register an emphatic victory. Both the teams had a dismal campaign in the last edition of the tournament and will eye to change their fortunes in the on-going tournament. Meanwhile, fantasy game Dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for JAM vs SLZ match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

With the presence of T20 stars like Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite and Oshane Thomas, Tallawahs must take the field in their first match with a lot of confidence. However, the regular failure of top-order was one of the main reasons behind their poor show in CPL 2019. On the other hand, Zouks will rely upon their veteran players Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall and skipper Darren Sammy. Notably, rain played a part in the opening day of the tournament. Hence, fans must keep their fingers crossed in order to witness a full-fledged T20 match. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for this game. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Chadwick Walton (JAM) must be your wicket-keeper for this game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Glenn Phillips (JAM), Rovman Powel (JAM) and Kimani Melius (SLZ) must be the three batsmen your batsmen.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (JAM), Mohammad Nabi (JAM) and Rahkeem Cornwall (SLZ) should be the three all-rounders in your team.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mujeeb ur Rehman (JAM), Oshane Thomas (JAM), Kesrick Williams (SLZ) and Obed McCoy (SLZ) will fill the final four slots in your team.

Andre Russell (JAM) should definitely be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while his teammate Mujeeb ur Rehman (JAM) can be chosen as vice-captain.

