New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the Team of the Tournament for the recently-concluded ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026. Three players from India's U19 World Cup-winning team--Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kanishk Chouhan, and Henil Patel--have been selected, as per the ICC website. Three players from runner-up England are also included in the 12-member ICC U19 WC Team of the Tournament.

Sooryavanshi, who smashed a remarkable 175 off 80 balls in the final against England, also earned the Player of the Tournament award for his 439 runs in the tournament. Sooryavanshi rewrote multiple records during his 175 in the final, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone.

Kanishk Chouhan, on the other hand, made consistently valuable contributions with bat and ball, while Henil Patel's 11 wickets included a superb spell of 5/16 against the USA.

Runners-up England have three players in the squad, with Thomas Rew appointed as captain and wicketkeeper.

Rew amassed 330 runs at an average of exactly 66, including a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia.

He is joined by Manny Lumsden, the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets, and Ben Mayes, the leading run-scorer of the competition with 444 runs, highlighted by a 191-run innings against Scotland.

Ben Mayes fell just one run short of equaling the all-time highest individual score in an ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, a record set four days earlier by Sri Lanka's Viran Chamuditha, who also makes the squad.

Chamuditha's groundbreaking 192 came against Japan, featuring 26 fours and a six.

Afghanistan are represented by Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai, both instrumental in their team's journey to the semi-finals. Faisal ended the tournament with consecutive centuries against Ireland and India, while Nooristani claimed 14 wickets, including a best of 5 for 9 against Tanzania.

Australia captain Oliver Peake also notched two centuries, scoring hundreds against the West Indies and, in a losing effort, against England in the semi-finals. Pakistan's Ali Raza and West Indies' Vitel Lawes complete the squad. Raza took 13 wickets at an average of 13.92, while Jamaican left-arm spinner Lawes claimed 10 wickets across five matches.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament:

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)

2. Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka)

3. Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan)

4. Thomas Rew (wk, c) (England)

5. Oliver Peake (Australia)

6. Ben Mayes (England)

7. Kanishk Chouhan (India)

8. Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan)

9. Vitel Lawes (West Indies)

10. Ali Raza (Pakistan)

11. Manny Lumsden (England)

12. Henil Patel (India)

The selection panel was made up of Ian Bishop (Convenor), Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower and Telford Vice. (ANI)

