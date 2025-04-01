Hamilton [New Zealand], April 1 (ANI): Right-hand explosive batter Tim Seifert has been named the replacement for the injured Mark Chapman on Tuesday ahead of the second ODI of the three-match home series.

Chapman scored a superb century during the Black Caps' impressive 73-run victory in the series opener in Napier, but the left-hander picked up a hamstring complaint while fielding and subsequent scans have revealed a grade-one tear of the affected area.

It means Chapman will miss the crucial second match of the three-game series, with fellow top-order performer Tim Seifert parachuted into the squad for the Hamilton contest against Mohammad Rizwan's side.

Chapman will return to Auckland to commence his rehabilitation and New Zeeland coach Gary Stead remains hopeful the 30-year-old can return in time for the third match of the series in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

"It's obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier. We're thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we're hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount," Stead said as quoted by ICC.

The inclusion of Seifert provided the Black Caps with another top-order option in their batting line-up and the 30-year-old was in good form himself during the T20I portion of the series against Pakistan.

Seifert was the leading run-scorer across the five-match series with 249 runs and Stead believes he can replicate these efforts in the 50-over game.

"With several new faces in this squad it's great to be able to call on a player of Tim's experience. He's in good form after a great T20 series and he provides another strong top-order batting option heading into an important match tomorrow," Stead said.

New Zealand squad for second ODI against Pakistan: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young. (ANI)

