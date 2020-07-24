London [UK], July 24 (ANI): West Ham United on Friday announced that Tomas Soucek has signed a four-year contract with the club.

"West Ham United are delighted to confirm the permanent arrival of Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague on a four-year contract," the club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old has impressed since arriving at the London Stadium in January on loan from Slavia Prague. The Czech Footballer of the Year has scored three Premier League goals since the restart in June.

West Ham United manager David Moyes praised Soucek saying that the 25-year-old is a terrific lad with "very good physical capabilities".

"I'm delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the Club," the club's official website quoted Moyes as saying.

"When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he's been a really good fit for us. He's a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford," he added. (ANI)

