Rawalpindi, Feb 27 (PTI) The toss of the dead rubber between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy was delayed due to intermittent rain here on Thursday.

Rain had forced the abandonment of the game between South Africa and Australia here on Tuesday.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament after losing their first two group games.

