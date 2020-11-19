Sao Paulo, Nov 19 (AP) Two Uruguay players and five team staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after the 2-0 home loss to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying, the country's soccer federation said.

Defender Alexis Rolin and striker Diego Rossi, along with the five staff, were all in good health condition, the federation said on social media.

Also Read | International Men's Day 2020: From Rahul Dravid to Roger Federer, Celebrating 5 Gentlemen of Sports.

Striker Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz missed the Brazil game after testing positive on Monday.

Suárez is also set to miss Saturday's Spanish league game between his new club, Atletico Madrid, and his former team Barcelona. (AP)

Also Read | India vs Australia 2020-21: Ravi Shastri Shares Pictures With Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Says 'Great to Get Back to Business'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)