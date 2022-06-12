New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India's Akansha Kishor Vyavhare won the silver medal in 40kg category while Vijay Prajapati finished second in 49kg in 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships for men and women in Leon, Mexico.

The two silver medals were won on Saturday, the opening day of the event.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ZIM v AFG T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Akansha lifted a total of 127kg (59kg + 68kg), while Vijay managed to lift 175kg (78kg + 97kg).

Akansha is a trainee of SAI National Centre of Excellence, Aurangabad and Vijay is a trainee of NCOE Patiala.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get PAK vs WI Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

"I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters for putting a good show during 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships at Leon and laud the efforts of Indian coaches who have trained the athletes in short span of time in the national camps," said Sahdev Yadav, president of Indian Weightlifting Federation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)