Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 7 (ANI): India Under-19 opener Aaron George's family expressed pride after India secured the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England by 100 runs in the final at Harare on Friday.

Aaron George played a key role in India's U19 World Cup win. His most notable contribution came against Afghanistan in the semifinal clash. Chasing 311, George scored a scintillating 115 runs off 104 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes, to help India get over the line with seven wickets in hand and 8.5 overs remaining. Aaron George scored 170 runs at the U19 WC, at an average of 34.00.

Speaking to ANI, Aaron George's father, Easo Varghese, expressed immense pride and joy over his son's achievement, saying he had dreamed of playing for India since the age of four and played a key role in the team's World Cup victory.

"I have no words to describe my happiness. The team played very well and won the trophy for India. He aspired to play for the country since the age of four," Easo Varghese said.

Aaron George's mother, Preethi Varghese, also expressed happiness and pride in her son's achievement, praising his bright future and the family's constant support throughout his cricketing journey.

"I am very happy for him, he made all of us very proud. He has a very bright future. We always supported him in his journey," Aaron George's mother told ANI.

Aaron George's grandmother recalled that he showed an early interest in cricket from the age of three, with his father encouraging him and enrolling him in coaching at a very young age.

"Aaron was playing at the age of three, with a plastic ball and bat. He showed interest in cricket and his father encouraged him. And then, he was taken to the coaches and started playing when he was very small."

Aaron George's grandfather highlighted his grandson's rapid rise, noting that he captained Hyderabad to the 2024 Vinoo Mankad Trophy win before going on to represent India at the Under-19 World Cup.

"After so many years, Hyderabad won the Vonoo Mankad Trophy and he was the captain. And now he's playing with the U19 World Cup team," Aaron George's grandfather said.

Coming to the U19 WC final between India and England, India crushed England by 100 runs to lift the U19 World Cup title, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering 175 off just 80 balls. Opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth 411/9, setting a daunting target of 412.

Suryavanshi's innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached his century in just 55 balls and his 150 in 71 balls--the fastest 150 in tournament history. Skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed a steady 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu (40 off 31 balls) and Kanishk Chouhan (37* off 20 balls) helped maintain the momentum, ensuring India crossed the 400-run mark. Suryavanshi's 15 sixes in a single innings also set a new U19 World Cup record.

England's chase began shakily, losing Joseph Moores for 17 in the fourth over. A partnership between Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes steadied the innings, but breakthroughs from India's bowlers kept England under pressure. Dawkins scored a fighting 66 off 56 balls, but wickets fell in clusters, including a key scalp by Captain Mhatre.

Caleb Falconer staged a late counter-attack with a 67-ball 115, hitting nine fours and seven sixes, but his efforts were in vain as India wrapped up the innings at 311 all out in 40.2 overs. RS Ambrish was India's leading bowler with 3/56, supported by Deepesh Devendran (2/64) and Kanishk Chouhan (2/63).

India's dominant performance also set a new record for sixes in a Youth ODI final, hitting 31 sixes -- well clear of the previous record of 23. The victory adds to India's Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, while England are yet to win their second title since 1998. (ANI)

