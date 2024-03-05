UP Warriorz's (UPW) Vrinda Dinesh has been ruled out of the remainder of this season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday. WPL released an official statement informing that the opener has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the WPL and wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry will join the squad in place of her. Vrinda was bought for Rs. 1.3 Crores in the WPL auction by the UPW franchise. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Secure Comfortable 23-Run Win Over UP Warriorz.

"UP Warriorz's Vrinda Dinesh is ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 (28th February) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians," the statement reads.

"The UP Warriorz have signed wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement at her reserve price of INR 10 lakhs. Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023," the statement added.

Coming to UP Warriorz's recent game, Royal Challengers Bangalore's clinical all-round performance helped them clinch an important 23-run win in their final game of the home leg over UPW at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. RCB scored a challenging 198/3 and restricted UP Warriorz to 175/8. After an impressive display with the bat, RCB bowlers managed to take wickets at regular intervals which ensured Warriorz ended the night on the losing side. Fans, Commentators Left Amazed by Controversial DRS Decision in Chamari Athapaththu’s Wicket During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match.

Alyssa Healy (55) played a captain's knock but the constantly increasing asking rate got the better of her. Sophie Molineux cashed in and claimed the captain's wicket. Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar managed to put up a meaningful 41-run stand but eventually, their efforts went in vain as RCB comfortably emerged victorious.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)