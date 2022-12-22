Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Pacer Jaydev Unadkat created a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game.

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh here.

He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India's 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram.

Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020, 12 years and two days ago. In between, he missed 118 Test matches, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.

Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches than Unadkat in the history of Test cricket.

