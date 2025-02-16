Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Fit India Movement's flagship programme, Sundays on Cycle, was held at the historic Gateway of India on Sunday morning with an effort to create awareness among the masses to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle through cycling, while also promoting a solution for pollution.

The ride was flagged off from the Gateway of India with more than 500 cyclists constituting wellness experts joining from across the country, various cycle clubs and individual fitness enthusiasts, culminated at the Girgaon Chowpatty through the picturesque Marine Drive, as per a release from SAI media.

The ride was led by Honourable Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, who launched the Sundays on Cycle campaign in line with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fit nation and his recent clarion call to fight the problem of obesity, especially among the urban youth. Therefore, besides riding for good health, the overarching message of this week's Sundays on Cycle was Fight Obesity.

Mandaviya was joined by other eminent Mumbaikars, including globally renowned wellness expert Mickey Mehta, designer, social worker and fitness enthusiast Shaina NC, Sanjay Bhatia, IAS, UPA- Lokayukta, Maharashtra and a Heartfullness Meditation trainer, Krishna Prakash, IPS, ADG, Mumbai and the first IPS officer to complete the Ironman Triathlon, Mayank Srivastav, IPS, Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India and Pandurang Chate, Regional Director, SAI, Mumbai, Bhavani Naik Joshi, CEO, BYCS India Foundation and emerging actor Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, SAI athletes and members of cycling clubs of Mumbai.

Speaking at the event the Hon'ble Sports Minister said, "Our Honourable PM's vision of a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved if the citizens of the country are fit, because fit people can contribute far more towards nation building. This initiative of Sundays on Cycle is an effort to propagate the importance of leading a fit life while also contributing towards the environment by using a mode of transport that has zero carbon footprints. I urge everyone, especially younger people, to use cycles to commute whenever possible. This will not only make them healthy; it will improve the overall health of our environment," as quoted from a release by SAI media.

Lauding the initiative Shaina NC said, " I would like to congratulate Dr. Mandaviya and the sports ministry for this very timely and important initiative. Today's Sundays on Cycle was a 5km ride but I wish it was longer. The enthusiasm among the cyclists was fantastic and the underlying message of fighting obesity is very important in today's world where most youngsters are leading a sedentary lifestyle."

Fit India Ambassador Mickey Mehta added, "Cycling is a celebration in itself. As someone who has been working in the field of wellness for so many years, an initiative like this, which is seeing mass participation across the country, will motivate many Indians to take their first step towards a healthier life," as quoted from a release by SAI media.

The cycling event was also held simultaneously at the Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi with over 170 riders including Shivani Pawar, bronze medalist at 2024 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship and 2025 National Games gold medalist, joining in alongside representatives from Decathlon, Cult.Fit, Sports Authority of India National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) and wellness coaches from Yogasana Bharat.

Expressing her happiness seeing a diverse group of riders, Shivani said, "It's very welcoming to see elders and younger people are participating at the same time. Fitness and sports activities are very important for us and parents have to be very enthusiastic to enrol their kids in these. With proper education, we also need events like these. Cycling also gives us a chance to appreciate the beauty of nature."

Fit India Ambassador and IRS officer Narendra Yadav was also part of a cycling drive held at sports complex sector 12, Faridabad. Over 150 cyclists including athletes and over 20 yoga instructors from Patanjali Yog Sansthan took part.

The Sundays on Cycle initiative, started on December 17 last year and has already been hosted in over 3500 locations across India. On February 16 the event was held in over 100 locations with prominent athletes, wellness experts, and cycling clubs joining in. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). (ANI)

