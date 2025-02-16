Currently enjoying terrific form, Liverpool are leading the Premier League 2024-25 standings with 57 points and maintains a slender four lead over closest-rivals Arsenal with the business of the competition approaching. Looking to stretch their lead to seven points, Liverpool will host Wolves on February 16 at the iconic Anfield and hope to gain an easy victory over their opponents, who are seated 17th just above the relation zone in PL 2024-25 standings but are coming off a win over ninth-placed Aston Villa. Ederson Sets Assist Record for Goalkeepers, Achieves Feat During Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024–25 Match.

Arne Slot would want to overcome the draw in Merseyside Debry, which cut short Liverpool's lead, and field their strongest XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which once again be highly dependent on their star footballer Mohamed Salah. Salah has been Liverpool's Mr.Consistent and slammed 22 PL goals, apart from having 14 assists. Find out will Mohamed Salah feature in the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2024-25 match tonight below.

Will Mohamed Salah feature in the Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2024-25 Match?

Mohamed Salah has starred in all 24 matches this season and is unlikely that Slot will leave out the star Egyptian football in the back end of the tournament. Liverpool's manager has compared Salah's longevity with Cristiano Ronaldo and praised the winger for his fitness at the age of 32. Leicester City 0–2 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: Mikel Merino’s Late Double off the Bench Relieves Gunners in Win Over Foxes.

Having scored a goal in each of Liverpool's last five competitive matches at Anfield, Salah will want to go six-and-o, when Wolves come knocking in. Interestingly, Salah hit the winning goal for Liverpool in the reverse fixture last year in November via a penalty.

