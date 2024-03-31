Kansas [US], March 31 (ANI): Star Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar displayed a stunning performance in his first outdoor meet, winning the men's high jump event at the Shocker Spring Invitational 2024 athletics competition in Kansas.

The 25-year-old Indian athlete soared to a stellar 2.17m jump to claim the title, surpassing Brady Palen's 2.17m and Zachary Biel's 2.05m jumps.

Also Read | KKR IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Kolkata Knight Riders Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games.

However, Shankar's 2.17m jump marked his lowest effort of the season in three outings thus far.

Shankar kicked off his season with a victory, leaping to a 2.23m jump at the International High Jump Gala Elmos in Belgium last month. He then finished in fourth place at the Hvezdy Nehvizdech event in the Czech Republic, recording a 2.22m jump.

Also Read | Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan Enters Top Five, Heinrich Klaasen Strengthens Second Spot As Virat Kohli Leads List.

Shankar, the Asian Games 2023 silver medalist in the decathlon, is currently focusing on the high jump event for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Previously, he secured a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Shankar's personal best in the high jump is 2.29m, also a national record, achieved in 2018. Meanwhile, the Paris 2024 qualifying standard for the men's high jump has been set at 2.33m.

Shankar's personal best in the high jump is 2.29m, also a national record, achieved in 2018. Meanwhile, the Paris 2024 qualifying standard for the men's high jump has been set at 2.33m. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)