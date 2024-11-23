Valencia, Spain, Nov 23 (AP) Valencia fans and players wept when the club honored the more than 200 victims of last month's devastating flash floods as soccer returned to Mestalla Stadium on Saturday.

Valencia had not played at home since the natural disaster struck on Oct. 29-30, when a deluge caused massive flooding in several villages and neighborhoods south of Valencia city.

Also Read | Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

A massive flag for the Valencia region was displayed on the field and a large banner saying “Amunt Valencians” (Rise up, Valencians) was unfurled in the stands with the names of all the impacted municipalities. Television images focused on several fans weeping during a moving song played by a band in the tribute before kickoff.

Valencia beat Real Betis 4-2 with striker Hugo Duro scoring twice.

Also Read | Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for ZIM vs PAK Match in Bulawayo.

Duro teared up after his first goal, as he said that he knew he would.

“I am a sensitive person and to live through what we have gone through is very difficult. This looked like a war zone,” Duro said about the flood area.

“When they told us about the homage I knew that I would end up crying.”

Betis' players also held up a Valencia flag after scoring a goal.

At least 221 people died in the flooding that also destroyed thousands of homes. The cleanup work continues. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)