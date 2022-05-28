Wanze (Belgium), May 28 (PTI) Vani Kapoor was the lone Indian to make the cut at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open here.

Kapoor, who shot 75 and was on the edge after the first round, had a steady 2-under 70 with three birdies against one bogey.

At even par for 36 holes she was tied 43rd.

The other two Indians -- Amandeep Drall (79-70) and Ridhima Dilawari (74-78) -- missed the cut.

Swede Linn Grant fired a bogey-free opening round of 66 (-6) to set the pace on the first day of the tournament.

She was 3-under through 10 holes in the second round and was 9-under and one clear of Luna Sobron Gomez (70-67), who was second and the clubhouse leader as Grant was yet to finish her round.

Kapoor, who has been trying to play as much as possible and where she has got entries on the Ladies European Tour, the LET Access and Sunshine Tour has been gradually improving.

