New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Mining giant Vedanta has signed a five-year deal with Procam International to be the title sponsor for the Delhi Half Marathon.

Vedanta replaces Airtel, which was the title sponsor for a decade.

"This is one big event that brings together the spirit of India, the spirit of Delhi and we thought why not we must be part of it," said Priya Agarwal Hebbar, director of Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta has plans to invest between Rs 100 to 150 crore in the next five years to align with the Fit India movement and CSR activities.

She said the group chairman and her father Anil Agarwal has since the beginning laid emphasis on hunger-free India and this run will carry that message.

"He truly believes that children should not sleep hungry because he used to sleep hungry (in his early days) and this is one event, one cause where we can really get that message out there," she told PTI.

The run, which is planned for October 16, will carry the zero hunger message.

Asked about previous sponsor Airtel's concerns over poor air quality in Delhi, she said the event is about promoting good health and running a healthy habit.

"We believe that events like this might help get that message out there," she said.

"We shouldn't stop a marathon because of air pollution. We should think the other way that events like this will bring about awareness on reducing this pollution."

She said Vedanta would definitely be associated with Delhi Half Marathon for five years "and hopefully more".

"The prestigious half marathon celebrates the spirit of communities coming together for catalysing social impact," he said. "As part of our commitment to creating a malnutrition-free India, our Nand Ghars are working towards impacting the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women across the country. To further this mission, we are calling each one to #RunForZeroHunger."

The marathon on October 16 will be the 17th edition and will be called Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a USD 2,68,000 prize money event, will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the best athletes from across the world competing alongside India's elite and amateurs in the heart of the capital after the pandemic forced the event's cancellation in 2021.

