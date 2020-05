Sports News | 'Very Difficult' to Catch Bayern Now, Says Dortmund Coach

Dortmund [Germany], May 27 (ANI): Lucien Favre, the coach of Borussia Dortmund, has admitted that that the team would now find it difficult to prevent Bayern Munich from winning their eighth straight Bundesliga title.

His remarks came as Bayern Munich defeated Dortmund 1-0 at the Signal Iduna Park.

"We made a very good start in the opening 30 minutes but we sat too deep after that. The second half was good too. We had opportunities, but the penultimate or final ball was missing. We at least deserved to draw," Goal.com quoted Favre as saying.

"We played better than we did against Wolfsburg and Schalke. It will be very difficult in the title race. Seven points behind with six games left, that will be brutally difficult," he added.

With this win, Bayern has now taken a seven point lead over Dortmund at the top of Bundesliga standings.

In the match between both sides, Joshua Kimmich scored the sole goal when he chipped the ball inside the goalpost from the edge of the penalty area in the 43rd minute of the game.

Bayern will now next take on Buddeldorf on May 30 while Dortmund will face Paderborn on May 31. (ANI)

