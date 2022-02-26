Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Veteran sports journalist V K Chandramouli, who had served Press Trust of India for more than 40 years, passed away here on Saturday due to post COVID-19 related complications, family sources said. He was 92.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The senior journalist is survived by one son, two daughters, three grandsons and two granddaughters.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Born on March 1, 1931, Chandramouli had covered several events in his career -- including the famous Asian Games in Bangkok, Ranji Trophy and also chess, his son V C Sridharan said.

"He had served PTI for more than 40 years and before that he had served The Indian Express newspaper in Chittoor for seven years," he told PTI.

Considering his service rendered to sports journalism, the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association honoured him with a shield, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)