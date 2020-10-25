New Delhi, October 25: India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. #HappyDussehra." Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Quarantine Pictures: Here's What Juventus Star is Up to During Self-Isolation Ahead of Third COVID-19 Test.

Virat Kohli's Tweet

Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.🙏🏻🙂 #HappyDussehra — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 25, 2020

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans while saying that "goodness will always triumph over evil". "Dussehra reminds us that even if the journey is long & hard, goodness will always triumph over evil. May we emerge victorious over the negative elements within and also around us. #HapppyDussehra!" Tendulkar tweeted. Also Read | RCB, CSK Fans Troll Each Other With Funny Memes and Jokes Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Fixture (See Reactions).

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet

Dussehra reminds us that even if the journey is long & hard, goodness will always triumph over evil. May we emerge victorious over the negative elements within and also around us. #HapppyDussehra! आप सभी को दशहरा की हर्दिक शुभकामनाएं! 🙏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Former cricketers Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag also extended warm greetings to their fans on social media. "Wish you all a very happy Dussera. May the goodness always wins over the bad, not just around us but inside us too. May the festivities bring you all prosperity & lots of happiness. #HappyDussehra #happydussehra2020," Raina tweeted.

Suresh Raina's Tweet

Wish you all a very happy Dussera. May the goodness always wins over the bad, not just around us but inside us too. May the festivities bring you all prosperity & lots of happiness. #HappyDussehra #happydussehra2020 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 25, 2020

Sehwag wrote: "May Prabhu Shri Ram bless you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. May truth, love, and goodness prevail. Ayodhyapati Shri Ram Ji Lalla ki Jai. #HappyDussehra."

Virender Sehwag's Tweet

May Prabhu Shri Ram bless you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. May truth, love and goodness prevail. Ayodhyapati Shri Ram Ji Lalla ki Jai. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2Ei171VRVM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2020

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)