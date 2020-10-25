Excited fans took to social media to share their thrill as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to face each other for perhaps the final time this season in IPL 2020. Unlike the past, RCB find themselves ahead of CSK in the IPL 2020 points table and are third in the standings while CSK are at the bottom with their chances of a top-four finish very slim heading into the business end of the Indian Premier League season 13. Virat Kohli’s men are in full song and their fans are undoubtedly excited for the season. CSK’s fans, on the other, are hopeful of a turnaround soon although it could mean very little for the season. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 44 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Seal Playoff Berth Against Chennai Super Kings.

Fans reacted to the upcoming fixture with funny memes and jokes. RCB fans trolled the CSK team for their poor performances this season while CSK fans looked to history and hope their team can carry that pride when they step out in the field on Sunday. CSK lead RCB 16-9 in 26 meetings and have not lost successive matches against Southern derby rivals. RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

When they met earlier this season, RCB ran out comfortable winners by 37 runs after CSK failed to chase a 170-run target. MS Dhoni’s side could only manage 132/8 in 20 overs and RCB fans did well to remind them of that defeat. Fans of both teams trolled each other with funny memes and jokes as both sides prepare to face each other in their second IPL 2020 group league meeting.

CSK Fans After Watching Their Team's Batting

CSK fans watching them loose every match because of there test batting line up #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/ojbHIPGSnc — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan47878036) October 25, 2020

CSK Fans After Every Match This Season

CSK fans after all matches this IPL 2020:#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/mQkmcKEMiQ — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 25, 2020

Virat Kohli and RCB Haters right Now

RCB Team to Opposition Fans This Season

CSK Batsmen in IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020

CSK Fans to Their Team

Chennai Super Kings Fans to RCB After Today's Match

RCB Fans Before the Start of the Match vs Halfway Into the Match

RCB fans before Ball 1 VsRCB fans after 30 balls #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/VEUdRcNbpZ — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 25, 2020

Can CSK Fans Use This Today?

MS Dhoni Talking About Kedar Jadhav

Dhoni Talking About Kedhar Jadhav In Today's #RCBvCSK Match* pic.twitter.com/G4cn2Wbc7E — ᏢᎪuᏞ ᎳᎪᏞᏦᎬᏒ 🇮🇳 #RCB (@Akkian_paul) October 25, 2020

Opposition Fans to Chennai Super Kings This Season

Meanwhile CSK Fans

RCB, meanwhile, can climb to the top of the standings with a win over their Southern derby rivals. Chennai Super Kings, on the other, will stay at the bottom irrespective of the result. But a win will take them to eight points and keep them alive with an outside chance of making the final four while a defeat could end their hopes.

