Turin [Italy], July 5 (ANI): After scoring his first free-kick goal for Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he was "waiting to score on a free kick".

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we deserved to win, we played well. Our goal has been concretized, we can put pressure on Lazio. My goal? I was waiting to score on a free kick, I'm happy, but it's important to win regardless of who scores. We are improving as a team, that's what matters," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Since joining the Italian giants in 2018, Ronaldo had not managed to score on a free-kick, until now. It took Ronaldo 43 attempts to end the long drought for Juventus.

Ronaldo helped his side secure a 4-1 win over Torino in the ongoing Serie A here on Saturday. Also, the Portuguese became the first player in 60 years to net 25 goals for Juventus in a single Serie A season.

"@Cristiano is the first Juventus player since the legendary Omar Sivori (1960/61) to reach 25 @SerieA goals, and only the sixth-ever in our history!" Juventus tweeted.

With this victory, Juventus have consolidated their top position on the Serie A table as they now have 75 points, seven points ahead of the second-placed club, Lazio. (ANI)

