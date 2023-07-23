Yeosu [Korea], July 23 (ANI): India's star badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrated their Korea Open 2023 title victory in a unique style where they performed a 'Gangnam style' dance to entertain the audience.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) media took to their Twitter handle to share the video of the duo Satwik-Chirag dancing after their third title Super 500 title win.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1683026573740634112

Satwik-Chirag defeated world no 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a thrilling 3-game men's doubles final 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 to clinch the Korea Open 2023 title in Yeosu, Korea on Sunday.

This is the third Super 500 title of their career so far after Thailand Open 2019 and Yonex Sunrise India Open 2022 and the third BWF World Tour title in 2023 as well, having previously won the Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000) earlier this year.

The ace Indian duo entered the final with a thrilling straight-game win over the world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Saturday.

The world number three Indian pair notched up a 21-15, 24-22 win over the second-seeded Chinese in a 40-minute duel at the Jinnam stadium. It was Satwik and Chirag's first win over the Chinese pair following two earlier defeats. (ANI)

