India vs West Indies second Test moves into day four with hosts Windies still trailing by 209 runs. At close of play on day three, which saw rain affect the play as well, West Indies were 229/5. Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease with scores of 37 and 11 respectively. The duo added 21-run partnership for the sixth wicket and will be looking to add more to it. West Indies versus India Day 4 streams at FanCode app and will be telecasted on DD Sports from 7:30 pm IST. ‘Before the Match..’ Virat Kohli’s Young Fan Reveals Giving India's Star Batsman ‘Good Luck Charm’ Prior to His 29th Test Hundred in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

West Indies began the day three with 86/1 on board and lost Kirk McKenzie early in the day with score reading 117/2. India then managed to pick wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite and Kraigg Brathwaite and the hosts were reduced to 178/4. Mohammed Siraj then scalped Joshua Da Silva’s wicket as West Indies lost half the side for 208 runs.

Before the stumps, Athanaze and Holder did some repair work and made sure no further damage was done to West Indies. The weather is expected to be sunny on day four as India look to secure a decent first innings lead. It will be interesting to see how West Indies respond from this situation.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI second Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. Virat Kohli Surpasses Brian Lara to Score Most Test Centuries While Batting at No 4, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of the 2nd Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free.

