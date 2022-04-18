London, Apr 18 (AP) Derby County, managed by England and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney, was relegated to the third tier of English soccer on Monday to cap a miserable season that also saw the club docked 21 points for breaches of financial rules.

A 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers left Derby 10 points from safety with three games remaining in the second-tier Championship.

Derby has been in administration — a form of bankruptcy protection — since September, with the debt-laden club's sale to a new owner yet to be finalized.

It received two separate points deductions of nine and 12 at the start of the season.

Rooney has been Derby's manager since November 2020. He was previously player-coach at the team from central England.

Fulham's promotion to the Premier League could be confirmed later Monday.

If Nottingham Forest loses to West Bromwich Albion, Fulham — currently in first place — will be assured of a top-two finish and therefore one of the two automatic promotion spots.

Fulham was relegated from the Premier League last season. The London club has swung back and forth between the top two divisions every season since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a four-year absence. (AP)

