Manchester [United Kingdom], April 8 (ANI): Manchester United returned to winning ways on Thursday after a goal from Marcus Rasford sealed a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Erik Ten Hag's men went toe to toe with Brentford players and matched the standards that he demands of his team. Once again he would be demanding the same level of commitment from his players against the bottom-half side Everton on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

"It's about demands and so we have to match standards always. It is about a culture that you can only be a player for Manchester United when you match those standards. And you have to do it always. It's not about once, because players when you are not absolutely top, they can do it once. But for a player who is playing in the top, so competing for trophies, competing for winning the Premier League you have to do it always. So [consistency]," Ten Hag said.

Everton has gone through a shift in the dynamics of their team since the arrival of Sean Dyche. In their recent outings, Everton has looked more organized at the back as well as in the attacking front. Their recent draw against Tottenham showcased their true defensive and attacking potential.

Also Read | Serie A 2022-23: Inter Milan, AC Milan Drop Points; Napoli Register 2-1 Victory Over Leece.

Considering the attacking threat that Everton has managed to access in recent weeks the absence of Luke Shaw will certainly hinder their defensive setup. Erik Ten Hag confirmed the absence of Luke Shaw in the pre-match conference,

"Yes. Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow. And we have to see how it progresses in the coming week," Ten Hag said.

The Red Devils will certainly face a major challenge to cope with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray on the left side of the pitch. Ten Hag will be aware of the importance of this game as three points will allow them to have more breathing space in the Top four. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)