London [UK], December 14 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and "just got to keep going" after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"Another big game comes quick around the corner. A big game for us and we need to recover well, get ready and prepare for that one," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"The Premier League is competitive and no matter what position you are in on any given day, it is always a tough game. We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that. We've just got to keep going. There's a lot of games over a short space of time but it's the same for everyone -- demanding, injuries and stuff like that, but that makes us stronger as a squad," he added.

Bobby Ried scored the opening goal of the match, handing Fulham a one-goal lead in the 25th minute. Fulham then managed to maintain their lead up until the 79th minute, when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty to bring the scoreline to 1-1.

After the game, Henderson also took to Twitter and admitted that his side was not up to their standards.

"We weren't up to our standards first 30 minutes and that cost us in the end. Good response from the lads and need to take that into Wednesday," Henderson wrote.

Liverpool, who hold the second position on the Premier League table, will now take on table-toppers Tottenham in the league on Thursday. (ANI)

